Remaining Park Forest Police Reports Through November 28, 2022

An officer stands ready. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These are the second batch of police reports from the week of November 22 through November 28, a busy week for officers. These incidents include charges of criminal damage to property, battery, a man allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license, and a dog running at large.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 28, 2022

Criminal Damage to Property

Dominique M. Kimble, 33, 7315 East End Ave., Chicago, was arrested on November 26 and charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property when police were dispatched to Court D-8 on Western Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious circumstance. SouthCom Dispatch related that the caller stated that someone broke into a residence and was “tearing up the downstairs area,” according to police.

Battery

Myron S. Terrell, 30, 14410 Sanderson Ave., Dolton, was arrested on November 26 and charged with battery when police responded to the 200 block of Mantua Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call where “loud noises” could be heard in the background, according to police.

When police arrived, they heard yelling and screaming inside the home. Myron S. Terrell came to the door “and was irate while informing officers that was the person that called for police and that he was pepper sprayed” by a woman inside the residence, according to police.

Mr. Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and would not cooperate with officers, according to police.

A responding officer summoned additional units, and more police arrived on the scene, according to police.

According to a woman at the scene, she and the other occupants inside the home were having a small get-together, and music was playing, according to police. The woman said she had been dancing by herself next to Mr. Terrell, according to police. Mr. Terrell allegedly grabbed the woman by the waist with both hands and attempted to pull her lower rear area or buttocks onto himself “to get her to dance on him,” according to police. The woman said, “I told him to stop, and he wouldn’t stop,” according to the report.

After the woman told Mr. Terrel to stop for the third time, she pepper sprayed him, according to police.

Dog Running at Large

Edwina A. Newsum, 61, 311 Seneca St., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation charging a dog running at large when police were dispatched to the 300 block of Seneca Street in reference to a neighborhood problem.

The complainant told police that her boyfriend was walking his dog on a leash when he saw his neighbor’s brown and black German Shepherd running loose, according to police. The man’s dog began to chase the German Shepherd and inadvertently pulled the man to the ground, according to police.

The area where the man fell was on an incline and was concrete, according to police.

Paramedics transported the man to St. James Olympia Fields hospital, according to police. Police said Ms. Newsum had been previously cited four times, three in 2020 and once in 2021.

Suspended Driver’s License

Keishaun Brown, 25, 410 W 34th St. #313, Steger, was arrested on November 28 and charged with driving on a suspended license when an officer on patrol at one Main Street heard excessive honking from a vehicle traveling northbound on Western Avenue approaching CVS parking lot, according to police.

The officer saw a black Ford pull into the parking lot with a gray Toyota driving very closely behind it, honking the horn, according to police.

The driver of the red Toyota flagged down the officer and told her that began in the Ford, later identified as Keishaun Brown, allegedly had taken her phone, according to police. Other officers arrived to assist.

Mr. Brown said that he did not know the woman at all, according to the report. When police did a name check, they discovered that Mr. Brown had a suspended driver’s license, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

