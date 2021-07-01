Rockford Man Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Prison for Threatening To Kill Deputy U.S. Marshal

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Rockford, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Rockford man has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for threatening to kill a deputy U.S. Marshal.

GIANNI GASPARE ANTHONY CARDENAS, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., imposed the 30-month sentence Tuesday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.

According to a written plea agreement, the deputy U.S. Marshal in February 2018 interviewed Cardenas at a county jail regarding the whereabouts of a federal fugitive. Cardenas told the deputy U.S. Marshal during the interview that Cardenas would “kick [the deputy’s] [expletive]” when Cardenas got out of jail. The plea agreement stated further that, on or about Oct. 20, 2019, Cardenas sent two threatening emails to the deputy U.S. Marshal. The first email stated, among other things, “Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs.” The second email stated, “I’ll kill you.”

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.