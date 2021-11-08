South Bend, Indiana Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

For Brandishing a Firearm During a Robbery

South Bend, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Armand White, 34 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to brandishing a firearm during a robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

White was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in November of 2019, White and another individual robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint. They ordered the store clerk to lay on ground or be shot, while they stole cigarettes and money from the cash register. At the time of the commission of the offense, White was on supervised release for a prior federal conviction for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Mishawaka and South Bend Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Schultz.

