Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Violently Robbing Suburban Chicago Jewelry Store

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A federal judge Thursday sentenced two men to federal prison for stealing expensive watches and jewelry at gunpoint, robbing a suburban Chicago jewelry store.

TOBIAS DIGGS, 28, of Chicago, and JOSHUA MCCLELLAN, 32, of Oak Lawn, Ill., robbed Razny Jewelers in Hinsdale, Ill., on the morning of March 17, 2017. More than $400,000 in merchandise was stolen during the heist, including watches by luxury brands Frederique Constant, Patek Phillipe, and Tudor. The defendants later sold, attempted to sell, or disposed of some of the stolen items in the Chicago area and Atlanta, Ga.

A federal jury in 2020 convicted Diggs and McClellan on robbery and firearm charges. U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman today sentenced Diggs to eleven years in federal prison, and McClellan to eight years for violently robbing the jewelry store.

The sentences were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Angie Salazar, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago office of Homeland Security Investigations. Valuable assistance was provided by the Hinsdale Police Department, Oak Lawn Police Department, and the FBI Chicago Field Office’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST). Additional support was provided by the Felony Investigation Assistance Team (FIAT), a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force in the western suburbs of Chicago. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Berry III.

Two other individuals allegedly participated in the robbery. MARVON HAMBERLIN, of Chicago, was indicted and is a fugitive. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. The fourth individual has not been identified.

According to evidence presented at trial, the robbers planned in advance to rob Razny Jewelers. On the day of the heist, McClellan drove the getaway car – a Lexus sport-utility vehicle – while Diggs and the other robbers entered the store and pointed a gun at a female employee. After the unidentified robber tackled a store security guard, Diggs hit the female employee with the gun and dragged her by her hair to a back room, while he and the others gained accessed to the store’s safe and stole the jewelry.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.