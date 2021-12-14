Will County Woman Who Engaged in Sexual Conduct With Underage Boy Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Federal Prison

(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Will County woman has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for engaging in sexual conduct with an underage boy and directing him to send her sexually explicit images of himself.

DAYNA CHIDESTER engaged in sexual conduct with the underage boy on numerous occasions in November and December 2018. Chidester knew at the time that the boy was 14 years old. Chidester also directed the boy to take photos of himself while he was engaged in sexually explicit conduct and to send the photos to Chidester’s cell phone.

Chidester, 53, of Manhattan, Ill., pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of receiving child pornography. U.S. District Judge Jorge L Alonso on Wednesday sentenced Chidester to five years and four months in federal prison.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. Valuable assistance was provided by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Manhattan, Ill., Police Department.

“Defendant’s offense was not a one-time lapse in judgment, but an ongoing pattern of criminal activity,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Chung argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “Knowing full well that what she was doing was both reprehensible and criminal, defendant repeatedly victimized a child who trusted defendant.”

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.