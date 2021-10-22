Police Seek Man They Call “Armed and Dangerous”

Darnell Ball is considered “armed and dangerous” according to police. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Mr. Darnell Ball, 29, who they call “armed and dangerous,” a suspect in an October 20 shooting on Somonauk Street, according to a statement police released Thursday.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, at 10:53 pm, the Park Forest Police Department responded to the 300 block of Somonauk Street for the report of shots fired. Responding officers found that a residence, a home, had been struck multiple times by gunfire, but no injuries were reported by the occupants, which included four small children, according to police.

The investigation revealed that Darnell Ball is the alleged shooter and the incident stemmed from an altercation that began in another jurisdiction where Mr. Ball is the suspect in another series of shootings, according to police.

The victims were known to Mr. Ball and this was not a random act, according to police.

Mr. Ball is described as an African American male, 29 years of age, approximately 5’11” tall, 145 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Ball is a convicted felon and is currently out on bond in connection with a violent crime, according to police.

“BALL SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. IF YOU SEE BALL, DO NOT APPROACH HIM, AND IMMEDIATELY CONTACT 911,” the statement stressed.

“If you have any information on Ball’s whereabouts, please contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at 708-748-1309. You may remain anonymous,” the statement said.

The Park Forest Police Department reminds you that all suspects are afforded the presumption of innocence when criminally charged until proven guilty in a court of law.

“This information is being shared due to the threat we believe Ball poses to the community while he remains at large,” the statement said.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.