Body Found on Western Ave.

Shooting victim was a 23-year-old man from Matteson

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police made a grim discovery Sunday. Officers found the body of a man in a car when they were called Sunday to a court in the 3400 block of Western Avenue to perform a well-being check. The man had been shot, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, at approximately 6:30 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Park Forest Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Western Avenue to check the well-being of a person that appeared to be slumped behind the wheel of a car parked in a residential parking lot.

Police discovered a tragic scene. They found the body of a 23-year-old man from Matteson, Illinois inside the car, apparently killed by gunfire, police said in the statement.

Preliminary investigation shows that the homicide apparently occurred several hours earlier and the alleged offender or offenders are believed to have fled at that time, police said.

Park Forest Police Chief Paul Winfrey tells eNews Park Forest, “We are early in the investigation but all appearances are that the individual was killed in his car while parked in a court in the 3400 block of Western Avenue.”

“This tragic incident is being actively investigated by the Park Forest Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force,” police said in the statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.