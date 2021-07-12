Country Club Hills Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Country Club Hills woman was charged with aggravated assault after police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wildwood Drive on July 1 to investigate a report of aggravated assault.

Autumn L. Simmons, 4411 Gatling Blvd. #414, Country Club Hills, was arrested on July 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault (Class A). Police were dispatched at 6:23 PM.

The complainant alleged to police that Ms. Simmons attempted to run him over, according to police. Ms. Simmons allegedly fled the area prior to police arrival, according to the report.

According to police, the complainant and Ms. Simmons met a week prior at a liquor store in Flossmoor. On June 30, 2021, Ms. Simmons contacted the complainant saying she locked her keys inside her car while she was at school in Blue Island. The complainant permitted Ms. Simmons to wait inside of his vehicle while he was attempting to unlock her car, according to police.

The complainant noted that Ms. Simmons had some paperwork with her when she went and sat inside his car, according to police.

The complainant was able to gain entry into Ms. Simmons vehicle. When she got back into her car she forgot to take her paperwork with her from the complainant’s, according to police. Ms. Simmons called the complainant on July 1, 2021, and demanded that he return her paperwork, according to police. The complainant told Ms. Simmons to come get her paperwork at his home in Park Forest, according to police.

Ms. Simmons allegedly told the complainant that she thought he lived in Flossmoor and not Park Forest, which made her upset, according to police. When Ms. Simmons arrived in her vehicle, the complainant approached the front passenger side of her car, returned her paperwork to her, and, afterwards, Ms. Simmons allegedly attempted to run over the complainant with her car, according to police.

Structure Fire

Park Forest police are investigating a structure fire that occurred in the 300 block of Nokomis Street on July 5.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.