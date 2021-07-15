Felony Fleeing Charge for Park Forest Man: Police Reports Through July 12, 2021

Park Forest Police advise everyone to wear a mask. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with felony aggravated fleeing after he abandoned his car and tried to run away from police, apparently thinking he could elude the law on foot, according a report last week. These are the most recent police reports for Park Forest for the week of July 6 through July 12. Other charges include domestic batter, DUI, and battery. Felony fleeing seems to be a rare charge. The last we reported on that charge was May of last year.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through July 12, 2021

Domestic Battery

Kelvin B. White III, 20, 190 Washington St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 6 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to the area of Winnebago Street and Washington Street to assist Matteson police. Mr. White allegedly sprayed a woman with a fire extinguisher, allegedly pulled her hair, and allegedly sprayed the woman in the face with pepper spray, according to police.

DUI

Kwame Barker, 29, of Country Club Hills was charged with a DUI on July 7, 2021. (Photo: PFPD)

Kwame P. Barker, 29, 18036 Idlewild Dr., Country Club Hills, was arrested on July 7 and charged with driving under the influence with a BAC greater than 0.08 and improper lane usage.

An officer observed a dark colored SUV traveling west on Sauk Trail from Indianwood Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling slowly, approximately 27 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

As the SUV approached Meota Street, it drifted toward the center turn lane and both tires crossed the solid yellow lane line, according to police. The vehicle briefly drove in the center of both lanes before swerving back into the westbound lane, according to police. The officer took note and conducted a U-turn, positioning his squad behind the SUV and began following it west on Sauk Trail from Shabana Drive.

The officer observed the vehicle allegedly drift to the right, beginning to straddle the broken white lane line, according to police. At one point, both passenger tires crossed the lane line, according to police.

The officer activated his emergency lights and curbed the vehicle in the 300 block of Sauk Trail. The driver, Kwame P. Barker, was the only occupant of the SUV.

Mr. Barker provided the officer with a valid driver’s license and the officer apprised Mr. Barker the reason for the stop. Mr. Barker told the officer that he dropped his cell phone and was attempting to locate it while driving but otherwise denied swerving, according to police.

The officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from inside the vehicle, according to police. Mr. Barker’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Barker if he had anything to drink. Mr. Barker initially ignored the question, then “mumbled something incoherently,” according to the report. The officer asked again and Mr. Barker denied having anything to drink, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Barker to exit the vehicle and he allegedly ignored the request, sifting through paperwork, looking for his insurance card, according to police. When he did exit the vehicle, “he appeared unsteady,” according to the report. While the officer was patting him down looking for weapons, Mr. Barker told the officer that he had a firearm underneath driver’s seat in a gun case. The officer confirmed with dispatch that Mr. Barker had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card but not a concealed carry license, according to police.

When the officer asked again if Mr. Barker had anything to drink, initially said that he didn’t, then said he had “a little drink,” according to police. The officer administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests and, afterwards, advised Mr. Barker that he was under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Barker agreed to submit to a breath sample which indicated that his BAC was .109, according to police.

Felony Fleeing

Keiyon X. Willis, 23, 305 Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on July 7 and charged with felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting a peace officer, and no valid drivers license. Mr. Willis was also issued traffic citations charging speeding above the posted limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper passing – opposite direction, and improper overtaking on the right.

An officer was traveling south on Western Avenue at noon approaching Fir Street when he observed a silver four-door sedan traveling northbound on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to police. The radar in the officer’s squad indicated that the car was traveling 60 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, according to police.

The officer conducted a U-turn and proceeded to catch up to the speeding vehicle, according to police, initiating a traffic stop on Western Avenue at the Citgo Gas station, 2035 Western Avenue, Chicago Heights. The officer activated the emergency lights and the vehicle continued to drive through the parking lot of the gas station, according to police. The officer then activated the air horn two times in an attempt to have the vehicle come to a stop. The car then allegedly accelerated through the parking lot, exited, making a left onto Western Avenue heading southbound, according to police.

The officer activated the emergency sirens of his squad and informed SouthCom Dispatch of the fleeing vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle accelerated, traveling in excess of 75 mph in the posted 35 mph zone, according to police. The car allegedly passed vehicles that were waiting at the traffic signal, almost striking two vehicles as it did so, according to police.

After passing the intersection of Western Avenue and Norwood Boulevard, the vehicle continued southbound on Western Avenue, driving into oncoming traffic lanes, according to police. The vehicle increased its speed, this time in excess of 82 mph in the posted 35 mph zone, according to police.

As the car approached Main Street, it turned right and began to had westbound on Main Street, according to police. The car made the turn at a high rate of speed, according to the report, striking the south side of the curb with its front and rear driver’s side wheels, according to police. The damage to the wheels partially disabled the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Keiyon X. Willis, subsequently turned into the parking lot of Victory Center, 101 Main Street, according to police.

The officer saw Mr. Willis exit the vehicle through the driver’s side door and proceed to flee on foot southbound behind Victory Center, according to police. Mr. Willis kicked off his sandals and dropped his hat as he ran, according to police. The officer did not observe any other passengers in the vehicle and pursued Mr. Willis on foot. The officer “on multiple occasions” instructed Mr. Willis to stop running, according to police. Mr. Willis continued to run, according to police.

As the officer was rounding Victory Center, he lost sight of Mr. Willis and returned to the vehicle that Mr. Willis had abandoned, according to police. The officer related description of Mr. Willis and other officers responded to the scene, locating Mr. Willis behind a home in the one hundred block of Indianwood Boulevard hiding behind bushes, according to police. The first officer who pursued Mr. Willis responded to that location and positively identified him as the subject who allegedly ran on foot from the vehicle, according to police.

Police took Mr. Willis into custody. The vehicle Mr. Willis was driving was searched and subsequently towed and seized.

At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Willis allegedly told the arresting officer that he was on his way to Walmart in Olympia Fields to pay his phone bill and buy supplies for a day trip to the aquarium with his girlfriend and her children. As he was traveling northbound on Western Avenue, he observed the officer conduct a U-turn and begin to follow him. Mr. Willis allegedly said he knew he was going to be stopped because he was speeding, so he continued to drive northbound, according to police. When he turned into the gas station, he saw the emergency lights on the squad and knew that he did not have a valid driver’s license so, out of “impulsiveness,” decided that he believed he could get away from the officer, according to the report.

Municipal Citation: Battery

Jomont V. Dotton, 56, 500 N. Metro Blvd. #2180, Chandler, AZ, was issued a municipal citation on July 8 charging battery after police responded to the 200 block of Allegheny Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. Dispatchers advised that they had received calls from two separate parties, according to the report.

Upon arrival, one of the responding officers saw a blue Honda Odyssey parked in front of the home to which they were called. There was one man inside the car, according to police, later identified as Jomont V. Dotton. Mr. Dotton told police that he had received a call from the property owner who apparently told Mr. Dotton that he had a letter from Section 8 Housing advising him and that the home was vacant, according to police. He walked around the residence and found an open door, knocked on the door, and entered the residence, asking if anyone was inside, according to police.

Mr. Dotton saw that the home had items inside, according to police.

While inside the home, he saw a woman come down the stairs. She began to yell at him, saying she lived in the residence and demanded that he leave, according to police. Mr. Dotton told the officer that he told her she did not have a right to be in the residence, according to police. The woman then allegedly began to yell and push Mr. Dotton with her hands, attempting to get him to leave the residence, according to police. Mr. Dotton said he left the home and called the property owner, advising him to call 911.

The officer then spoke with the woman who said that she pays $1,100 dollars a month in rent but had not paid since March 2021, according to police. She said she left the side door open because she was expecting her son to arrive home.

When she heard noises coming from downstairs in a voice she did not recognize, she went downstairs and saw a man, identified as Mr. Dotton, standing inside her home, according to police. She told the man that she lived at the residence and he needed to leave, according to police. She attempted to direct him to the door and escorted him out but he kept insisting that the residence should be vacant, according to police.

She told police that she did not touch Mr. Dotton until he allegedly pushed her to prevent her from removing him from the residence, according to police. She said both of them were yelling at one point and Mr. Dotton allegedly kicked her in the stomach, according to police.

She then called 911.

Domestic Battery

Karina A. Pedraza, 25, 15 Cunningham Lane, Park Forest, was arrested on July 10 and charged with one count of domestic battery after police responded to the first block of Cunningham Lane to investigate a report of domestic battery. SouthCom Dispatch told officers that the caller alleged he was battered by his intoxicated girlfriend, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant and noted that he had large amounts of dried blood on his chest and face, according to police. Two officers had arrived on the scene and spoke to the complainant and Ms. Pedraza separately.

Police learned that the two had been in Orland Park that day playing softball when Ms. Pedraza allegedly became drunk and began to argue with another woman at the softball field, according to police. At this time, Ms. Pedraza left the ballpark on foot and the complainant located her at a nearby bar, according to police. The two eventually left and drove back to Park Forest, according to police.

While they were driving, Ms. Pedraza allegedly began striking the complainant while he was driving home, according to police. When they arrived home in Park Forest, Ms. Pedraza allegedly began throwing items and, soon thereafter, said she was going to leave the home with her daughter, according to police.

The complainant said he knew that Ms. Pedraza was too intoxicated to drive and went out to the driveway to block her from leaving, according to police. The complainant then entered his vehicle because he suspected that Ms. Pedraza was going to attempt to move his vehicle first because it was parked behind hers, according to police.

Once he was inside his car, Ms. Pedraza got in the back seat of the car and allegedly began striking the complainant in the face from behind, according to police. During this time, Ms. Pedraza’s two-year-old daughter was also in the car.

The complainant subsequently provided one of the officers with video footage of Ms. Pedraza allegedly striking him while in the back seat of his car, according to police. The complainant said he did not wish to file charges but the arresting officer told him that police would pursue charges on his behalf per the Illinois Domestic Violence Act, the report said.

Felony Aggravated Driving While License Revoked

Maurice Winston, 41, 432 Normal Ave., Chicago Heights, was arrested on July 12 and charged with felony aggravated driving while license was revoked (Class 3), operating an uninsured vehicle, no front registration plate, and expired registration.

An officer was on stationary patrol at 3:15 AM when he saw a silver Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling south on Western Avenue toward 26th Street with no front registration plate, according to police. The officer positioned his squad behind the vehicle, conducting a registration inquiry through SouthCom Dispatch, and learned that the registration for the car had expired in October 2020, according to police. The officer activated his emergency lights and curbed the vehicle and the parking lot of to Main Street. Mr. Maurice Winston was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

Mr. Winston provided the officer with his Illinois Identification Card and the officer confirmed through SouthCom Dispatch that Mr. Winston’s driving privileges were, in fact, revoked, according to police. Another officer arrived on the scene to assist and the arresting officer asked Mr. Winston to exit the vehicle. Mr. Winston complied and police placed him in handcuffs and secured him in the rear of a squad vehicle. Mr. Winston’s vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The arresting officer reviewed Mr. Winston’s driving abstract and learned that he was convicted on 11 prior occasions of driving while his license was suspended or revoked, according to the report. The arresting officer contacted the Felony Review Unit of the Cook County States Attorney’s Office who told the officer that they do not review revocation cases and that the alleged offender can be charged with a felony without review, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.