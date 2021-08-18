Fourth of July Explosion in Coop: Investigation by PFPD & ATF Ongoing

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is Assisting the PFPD in the Investigations

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An investigation into a Fourth of July explosion that occurred in the Ash Street Cooperative is ongoing, eNews Park Forest has learned. Detective Justin Rimovsky recently told a group of residents that the explosive was “larger” than any fireworks and the setting of the device was not accidental and was not random, according to police.

No one was hurt by the blast, according to Det. Rimovsky and Deputy Chief Brian Rzyski. Park Forest Police are heading the investigation, according to police. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to process the scene and is also involved with the ongoing investigation of the July explosion.

“We have not made any arrests and we believe this was not a random act,” Deputy Chief Rzyski told eNews Park Forest.

We will update the public as more information is made available, or if and when an arrest is made.

