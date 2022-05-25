75.1 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Home Weatherization Assistance Deadline is June 10

By John Hudzik
logos of teh Village of Park Forest next to the AmeriCorps logo
VOPF

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As reported in eNews on April 27, the Village of Park Forest is helping residents with home weatherization improvements. Working with AmeriCorps NCCC, the program provides income-qualified residents improvements such as air sealing, door sweeps, weather stripping, and insulation behind switches and outlets. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, June 10.

A family of four with a household income of $53,000 or less would qualify for the program. Other income qualification levels are shown on the application form below. The form can also be accessed on the Village of Park Forest website.

Applicants meeting the income guidelines will have a home inspection completed in June with the weatherization services installed in August.

AmeriCorps NCCC, or the National Civilian Community Corps, is an AmeriCorps program that covers the lodging and travel expenses of a team of young adults making an impact in communities across the country while gaining leadership skills.

arm holding bullhorn announcing village weatherization program
Park Forest and AmeriCorps NCCC are teaming up to provide weatherization improvements, (VOPF Image)
chart showning income guidelines for weatherization assistance
The weatherization program application lists the income guidelines for participation (VOPF Image)
