Lad’s Lemonade Stand on Ash Street Wins New Blue Fan

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A young lad running a lemonade stand on Ash Street won a fan from among Park Forest’s Official Blue. Jayden K. Storm made a new friend Saturday when Officer Oscar Zendejas stopped, got out of his squad, and posed for pictures with the four-year-old entrepreneur.
Officer Zendejas bought a vanilla lemonade, according to Jayden’s grandmother. That’s the same flavor I bought earlier. It was delicious.
Grandma sent these pictures. She said they’re planning another lemonade stand in the future “because people were asking if we were open tomorrow.” They’re getting a date together.
We expect Jayden will sleep well Saturday night after the long day at the office.