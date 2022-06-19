61.7 F
Park Forest
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Lad’s Lemonade Stand on Ash Street Wins New Blue Fan

Gary Kopycinski
By Gary Kopycinski
Jayden K. Storm and Officer Oscar Zendejas
Jayden K. Storm and Officer Oscar Zendejas Saturday at the lemonade stand. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A young lad running a lemonade stand on Ash Street won a fan from among Park Forest’s Official Blue. Jayden K. Storm made a new friend Saturday when Officer Oscar Zendejas stopped, got out of his squad, and posed for pictures with the four-year-old entrepreneur.

Officer Zendejas bought a vanilla lemonade, according to Jayden’s grandmother. That’s the same flavor I bought earlier. It was delicious.

Grandma sent these pictures. She said they’re planning another lemonade stand in the future “because people were asking if we were open tomorrow.” They’re getting a date together.

Jayden K. Storm lemonade stand
Jayden bids you peace. (SUPPLIED BY FAMILY)

We expect Jayden will sleep well Saturday night after the long day at the office.

Jayden Storm at the lemonade stand.
Jayden Storm at the lemonade stand. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)
