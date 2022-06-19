Lad’s Lemonade Stand on Ash Street Wins New Blue Fan

Jayden K. Storm and Officer Oscar Zendejas Saturday at the lemonade stand. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A young lad running a lemonade stand on Ash Street won a fan from among Park Forest’s Official Blue. Jayden K. Storm made a new friend Saturday when Officer Oscar Zendejas stopped, got out of his squad, and posed for pictures with the four-year-old entrepreneur.

Officer Zendejas bought a vanilla lemonade, according to Jayden’s grandmother. That’s the same flavor I bought earlier. It was delicious.

Grandma sent these pictures. She said they’re planning another lemonade stand in the future “because people were asking if we were open tomorrow.” They’re getting a date together.

Jayden bids you peace. (SUPPLIED BY FAMILY)

We expect Jayden will sleep well Saturday night after the long day at the office.

Jayden Storm at the lemonade stand. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Share this: Tweet



Email

Print

More







WhatsApp

