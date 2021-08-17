Tim Jones Fundraiser, Kudos, 9/11: The Village Manager Reports

Village Manager Tom Mick reports to the board and the public on August 9, 2021. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick makes a regular report at each meeting of the Village Board. In this report, Mr. Mick shared kind words to staff on community day, praised this year’s RecycleFest, spoke of an upcoming fundraiser for Officer Tim Jones, and, among other items, spoke of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

At the board meeting of August 16, Mr. Mick reported on three items. First, as noted below, August is the last month for the Village Board’s abbreviated summer schedule. Second, also below, Mr. Mick spoke of the upcoming September 11 commemoration that will take place at the Park Forest Fire Department at 9:00 AM on 9/11. Finally, Mr. Mick commented that this Wednesday is the last Main Street Nights, this one featuring the Blooze Brothers.

Kudos to Staff on Unity Day

We had a great evening last Wednesday evening for the Police Department’s annual Unity Day Celebration. Congratulations to Chief Mannino, Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax, and all members of the Police Department and other departments for a job well done.

RecycleFest Success

On another great news note, the recent RecycleFest was a wonderful success. Following are some of the preliminary numbers from this year’s event:

Cars: 358 Electronics: 6,000 lbs. TV’s: 50 Eyeglasses: 125 pairs Medication: 70 lbs. Flags: 31 Bikes: 12 Trophies: 188 Clothes, shoes, sporting goods, housewares: 5,300 lbs. Cardboard: 390 lbs.

Tim Jones Fundraiser

A fundraiser has been scheduled for Police Officer Tim Jones that will take place at a Windy City Thunderbolts baseball game on August 28th. The game is at 6:05 PM. It is my hope that there is a sold-out crowd on hand to support Officer Jones and to remind him that he will forever be in our hearts and in our thoughts.

Upcoming Board Meeting Schedule

The Village Board is now meeting in its summer meeting schedule for the month of August. After tonight, the Board will meet one more time in August, next Monday, August 16th with a Regular Meeting.

9/11 Remembrance Program

A program is scheduled to recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2001. The program is at 9 AM on Saturday, September 11 at the Fire Memorial Site adjacent to the east side of the Fire Station. Congresswoman Robin Kelly is scheduled to be on the agenda as the keynote speaker.

The Saturday Morning Rules Meeting for September 11th will take place beginning at 10 AM in the Emergency Operations Center of the Fire Station with Fire Chief Tracy Natyshok being the Staff Liaison.

Community Survey Responses:

The Village Board is currently getting underway with strategic planning efforts. As part of this work, the Park Forest Mayor and the Board of Trustees are asking for resident feedback on Village services. Park Foresters are asked to fill out a community survey. Nearly 1,200 community survey responses have already been received and this will help the Village Board in its efforts. However, the deadline for responses is August 27th and more resident feedback is greatly appreciated.

Residents seeking to complete the survey can do so electronically from the home page of the Village website, or by picking up a hard copy of the survey in the lobby of Village Hall. Submitted surveys will enter you into a drawing to win any number of raffle prizes. Residents with any questions regarding the community survey can contact me [Mr. Mick] at Village Hall by calling 748-1129.

GO HERE TO COMPLETE THE BRIEF SURVEY.

Park Forest Art Fair

The Tall Grass Arts Association is excited to let the public know that the 65th Annual Park Forest Art Fair will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, September 18th, and Sunday, September 19th. A Main Street Music Fest will also take place as part of the Art Fair on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to save the dates on their calendar and to come out and support one of the longest-standing juried-art fairs in the Chicago-land area.