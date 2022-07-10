DUI is Only Arrest in Week of June 28 through July 4, 2022

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- There was one arrest only in the week leading up to July 4, 2022. As previously reported, there were no arrests on July 4 this year. In this incident, police charged a Park Forest man with DUI on July 1 after an officer on patrol observed him turn just after midnight from Route 30 onto Indiana Street.

Park Forest Police Reports Through July 4, 2022

Marlon D. Rogers, 60, of Park Forest, was charged with DUI on July 1, 2022. (PFPD)

DUI

Marlon D. Rogers, 60, 218 Lee St., Park Forest, Friday, July 1, and issued traffic citations charging driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in the wrong lane, improper lane usage, failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

An officer was parked in the area of Route 30 and Indiana Street conducting stationary traffic enforcement when he saw at 12:02 AM a blue Chrysler allegedly turn southbound onto Indiana Street from Route 30 into the left oncoming traffic lane, according to police.

The officer immediately pulled onto Indiana Street and began to follow the car southbound.

As the Chrysler approached the intersection of Indiana and Illinois Streets, the vehicle allegedly split the right and left-turn lanes before stopping at the posted stop sign, according to police. The vehicle continued southbound on Indiana Street and again split the right and left-turn lanes on the south side of the intersection, according to police.

The officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle, and the vehicle turned southbound onto Hickory Street, according to police. The officer followed as the vehicle continued south and then made a left onto Lee Street, according to police.

The officer then activated the emergency siren on his patrol vehicle and the vehicle continued eastbound on Lee Street, allegedly failing to stop, according to police.

The vehicle subsequently turned into the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Lee Street. The driver, later identified as Marlon Rogers, immediately began to exit the vehicle, according to police.

The officer exited his patrol vehicle and ordered Mr. Rogers to stay inside his car, according to police. Mr. Rogers allegedly told the officer that he was at home and was not trying to disobey the police, according to the report. The officer asked Mr. Rogers why he didn’t pull over right away, and Mr. Rogers related that he was at home already, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Rogers for his driver’s license, and Mr. Rogers allegedly related that he did not have it but was at home, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Rogers if he even had a driver’s license, and Mr. Rogers related that it was not up to date but had an identification card which he subsequently provided to the officer, dropping it on the ground, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Rogers for his insurance, and Mr. Rogers related that he did not have insurance on the vehicle as he had just bought it, according to police.

While speaking with Mr. Rogers, the officer noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, according to police. Mr. Rogers also had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and slurred speech, according to the report.

The officer asked Mr. Rogers what time his last drink was that night and Mr. Rogers replied, “I’m 218 Lee Street,” according to police.

The officer confirmed through LEADS that Mr. Rogers did not possess a driver’s license. Other officers arrived to assist. Mr. Rogers refused to provide a breath sample, according to police.

