Friday, August 5, 2022
Laptop Stolen from Locked Car Recovered, Window Shattered.

Burglar Leaves Cupcakes As Well

car burglaries, burglary, laptop stolen
(Credit: dumbonyc / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A laptop was reported stolen from a locked car parked on the south end of town late last week. Someone shattered a window to grab the device.

An officer was dispatched to South Arbor Trail last Friday at 7:52 AM to investigate a burglary report to a motor vehicle. The officer spoke with the complainant, who said he had parked his car on the east end of the lot around 11:30 PM. He had locked the vehicle, according to the report. That morning, around 7:52 AM, he noticed that the rear passenger side window was broken out and the front passenger side window was damaged, according to the report.

The man saw that the ignition switch had been punched out and that his laptop, a gray Lenovo ThinkPad, was missing from the car.

According to the report, the officer looked over the broken rear passenger’s window, which was fully shattered. The front passenger side window was cracked, but it had not shattered, according to police.

The steering column was intact, but the ignition switch had been punched out, exposing the internal workings of the switch, according to police.

The officer surveyed the area and saw the stolen laptop to the north of the car in a grassy area, according to police. The laptop was in the grass, undamaged, with a bag of cupcakes the owner said were on top of the laptop in the vehicle’s back seat. The laptop was taken back to the Park Forest Police Department for processing and was released to the owner once processing was complete.

The responding officer took pictures of the damaged vehicle and downloaded them at the Park Forest Police Department.

