Loose Dog Attacks, Kills Smaller Dog

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A loose dog reportedly attacked and mauled a smaller dog Saturday. The dog that was attacked succumbed to its injuries and died, according to police.

A man told police that he was walking his five-year-old Australian Shepherd that night on a leash to his friend’s house. His friend lives on Hay Street. While near the intersection of Hay Street and Kentucky Street, a pit bull ran out and began attacking his dog.

The man said he grabbed a pole and began hitting the other dog so it would let go of his dog, according to police. Eventually, the dogs were separated, according to police.

The man said he carried his dog to his friend’s house. From there, his sister picked him and the dog up and took them home, according to police. The man said that the dog that bit his dog lived on Hay Street, according to police.

The man said that he didn’t call the police because he was in shock, but he had heard someone state that they were calling the police. He said it wasn’t an option for him to take his dog to the hospital that night; if the dog survived the night, he would take her in the morning, according to police.

The man was very distraught, and officers were concerned for him, according to police.

Police noted in the report that the Australian Shepherd was severely injured with many puncture wounds. An officer noticed a lot of blood loss, according to the report.

The dog was still breathing when the officer arrived, according to police. While waiting for paramedics, the injured dog passed away, according to police.

Andre Johnson, 56, 138 Hay St., Park Forest, was issued municipal citations charging animal bite, dog running at large, and required application issuance of tag when police were dispatched to the 500 block of Antietam Street in reference to a report of an animal bite, according to police.

Mr. Johnson told police he had his dog outside, then went inside to use the restroom. He then heard a man hollering. When he searched for his dog, he realized his dog was on the side of the house attacking a smaller dog, according to police. Mr. Johnson said he tried to get his dog off the other dog by striking him and that he didn’t get the other dog owner’s information.

When police cited him, Mr. Johnson asked officers how he could give up his dog.

