Park Forest Man Charged in Apartment Complex Shooting

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A 30-year-old Park Forest man has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in regards to a shooting incident that occurred on March 3, 2022, at an apartment complex on Juniper Street.

On March 3, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, Park Forest Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Juniper Street to investigate a shooting, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived they found a 63-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh, police said. Officers provided emergency medical treatment to the man until he was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

Police said they “quickly obtained” a description of the shooter. A short time later, according to police, the alleged shooter was located walking nearby and was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a loaded handgun from his coat pocket, according to the statement.

Police determined the alleged shooter and victim were familiar with each other, according to the statement.,

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to police. Additional charges may be filed at a later time through a grand jury indictment, police said.

“We’d like to thank our officers for their quick and brave response,” the statement concluded. “From entering the building to provide aid when the shooter’s whereabouts were unknown, to safely taking the armed offender into custody when he was located, we’re proud of their fast and professional actions.”