Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from October 25-31, 2022

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- There were three incidents reported to police between October 25 and October 31 that resulted in arrests and charges against alleged offenders. These charges included criminal trespass, aggravated to a peace officer, and domestic battery. Only one of the three alleged offenders is from Park Forest.

Criminal Trespass

Steven V. Johnson Jr., 32, 12728 Loomis St., Calumet Park, was arrested on October 25 and charged with criminal trespass to a building and resisting a peace officer after police responded to Osage Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the complainant, who said that she wanted Mr. Johnson to leave the residence, telling police that Mr. Johnson allegedly spat in her face, according to police. Mr. Johnson allegedly went through the caller’s phone and found a message from her cousin, according to police.

The complainant said she didn’t know why Mr. Johnson went through her phone.

Officers explained to Mr. Johnson that he needed to leave the residence for we would be arrested. Mr. Johnson “reacted by not making any indication that he would leave,” according to the report. An officer then grabbed Mr. Johnson’s left wrist and informed him to place his hands behind his back, according to police. Mr. Johnson allegedly tensed up his wrist and pulled away from the officer, according to police.

Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer

Kiara S. Easley, 24, 8237 S. Ingleside Ave., Chicago, was arrested on October 30 and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal trespass to property, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Sauk Trail at 2:17 AM to investigate a report of an unwanted subject. Upon arrival, one officer saw two subjects who were in a physical altercation at the front door of the home to which they responded. The officer parked his squad vehicle in the driveway of the home and approached the two subjects.

The officer assisted in separating the two subjects and held the arms of one of the subjects, who appeared to be attempting to gain entry into the home. This person, later identified as Kiara Easley, was handcuffed with the assistance of another officer.

Officers told Ms. Easley to sit in the rear seat of a squad vehicle, but Ms. Easley allegedly stiffened her body and refused to sit down, according to police. Ms. Easley eventually sat down voluntarily, according to police.

Police spoke with the complainant, who said she was lying down inside her residence when she heard someone knocking on the home’s front window. She believed that the person knocking was Ms. Easley, so she called 911, according to police, advising that Ms. Easley was her ex-girlfriend from a year ago, according to police.

The complainant said that Ms. Easley then walked around to the rear of the residence and gained entry into the house using a rear door which was unlocked at the time, according to police. The complainant met Ms. Easley in the living room, and they immediately “tussled,” allegedly pushing and grabbing each other, according to police.

The complainant sustained a small scratch on her finger during the physical altercation, and a living room wall was damaged, according to police. According to the report, the complainant attempted to push Ms. Easley out of her house as police arrived on the scene.

After she was transported to the Park Forest Police Department, Ms. Easley allegedly kicked an officer with her left foot, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

James E. Morris Jr., 28, 421 Winnebago St., Park Forest, was arrested on October 31 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to the 400 block of Winnebago Street to investigate a report of an assault.

According to the report, Mr. Morris and another man began arguing after their dogs got into a fight. Mr. Maurice allegedly pushed the other man over, got on top of him, and started punching him in the face and chest area, according to police.

When Mr. Morris was on top of the other man, he allegedly was shifting his body weight around, which put pressure on the complainant’s right knee, causing injury to the knee, according to police.

