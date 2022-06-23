Officers at the first Main Street Nights of 2022. (Gary Kopycinski / ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Monee man what charged with two felonies after police initiated a traffic stop on the afternoon of June 8. This was one incident on the police blotter during the week of June 7 through June 13. Other incidents involved possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a domestic incident, and one incident where a teen was given a ticket charging criminal damage to property.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through June 13, 2022

Monee Man Charged with Two Felonies

Zhaquez S. White, 22, 5302 Mulberry Lane, Monee, was arrested on June 8 and charged with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding when police saw a vehicle traveling 40 mph in the posted 30 mph zone on Monee Road at approximately 2:21 PM. Mr. White was also issued citations charging speeding, speeding too fast for conditions, disregarding a traffic control device (three counts), and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Police curbed the vehicle Mr. White was driving on Monee Road south of Stuenkel Road.

While speaking with Mr. White, a detective became concerned because Mr. White was reaching between the driver’s seat and center console and, at one point, turned his upper body toward the center console and allegedly used his back and shoulders to conceal the area toward which he was reaching, according to police. Mr. White’s hands were also visibly shaking, according to police.

The detective told Mr. White to stop reaching around the vehicle and told him that such behavior made him nervous, according to police. Mr. White complied, according to police. The detective told Mr. White that he smelled cannabis and Mr. White allegedly told the officer that he had just smoked cannabis, according to police. Mr. White then responded by attempting to hand the detective a designer Ziploc cannabis bag that appeared to be open, according to police.

Mr. White then allegedly place the vehicle into Drive and fled south on Monee Road. As Mr. White drove, he allegedly disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Monee Road and University Parkway, turning East onto University Parkway, according to police. Mr. White allegedly passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to police. Police pursued Mr. White until he entered a residence in University Park. The resident allowed Mr. White into the home.

After about five minutes Mr. White emerged from the home, complied with orders from police, and was placed into handcuffs, according to police. The resident said he knew Mr. White and allowed him inside the home because he was scared. The resident told police that Mr. White had a handgun and hid it in the ceiling of the basement, according to police. Police retrieved the weapon, a 9 mm Glock 17, loaded with a 30-round extended ammunition magazine, according to police.

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Keyvon M. Johnson, 23, 302 Tioga St., Park Forest, was arrested on June 10 and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while license revoked, disobeying a stop sign, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. An officer was stationary in the vehicle on patrol in the area of Suwanee Street and Blackhawk Drive shortly after one p.m. when the officer saw a gray vehicle allegedly disobey a stop sign and travel northbound on Blackhawk Drive, according to police. The driver went to the Shell Gas Station, 385 Sauk Trail, and stopped at a pump, according to police. As the vehicle was turning into the gas station, the officer activated his emergency lights, according to police. The driver, later identified as Keyvon Johnson, immediately exited the vehicle after stopping at the gas pump, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Johnson to stay in his vehicle to which Mr. Johnson replied, “For what?” according to police. The officer repeatedly told Mr. Johnson to return to his vehicle and then asked him for his driver’s license and insurance, according to police. After another officer arrived to assist police learned that Mr. Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked, according to police.

Two Charged in Same Incident

Jadon M. Wilson, 32, 9154 S. Harvard Ave., Chicago, was arrested on June 13 and charged with battery and aggravated assault when police were dispatched at 5:41 PM to a residence on Stanton Street.

Tyaisha K. Wilson, 29, 9511 81st St., Pleasant Prairie, WI, was also arrested in connection with the above incident on June 13 and was charged with domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Criminal Damage to Property

Jayden A. Russell, 18, 210 Shabbona Dr., Park Forest, was issued a citation on June 13 charging criminal damage to property after an officer responded to the 200 block of Blackhawk Drive to investigate a report of a suspicious subject at a village-owned property, the old music conservatory. The officer found a teenager, later identified as Mr. Russell, who was throwing knives at a target he allegedly spray-painted on a boarded window, according to police. The officer found a can of spray paint dear Mr. Russell and smelled a strong odor of spray paint in the area, according to police. There was no arrest.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

Share this: Tweet



Email

Print

More







WhatsApp

