Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These reports cover incidents Park Forest police responded to between May 10 and May 23, 2022. There were no arrests between May 10 and May 17, according to police. There were traffic incidents with municipal tickets issued, but we do not report on every ticket motorists receive. These reports do cover one individual charged with public indecency who allegedly attempted to justify indecent exposure as a way of showing a woman “that he’s into her.”

That report is first.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through May 23, 2022

Public Indecency

Desmond D. Bonner, 27, 350 Juniper St., #708, Park Forest, was arrested on May 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of public indecency after police responded to Juniper Towers Apartments to investigate a report of indecent exposure. A woman told police that a man had exposed himself to her in the elevator and hallway at approximately 8:30 AM. The complainant said she knew the alleged offender and identified him as Desmond Bonner. When police questioned Mr. Bonner, he told an officer, “Well, I do got rights, There’s no indecent exposure. You can actually be butt-naked and do poetry, I mean, uhh, pornography. That’s your right.” according to the report. The officer asked Mr. Bonner if anything had happened in the hallway and Mr. Bonner allegedly stated, “I was at a distance and everything,” according to police. “I just buckled up my pants and whatever, that was it,” Mr. Bonner said, according to police. Mr. Bonner allegedly told police that it was his freedom to be naked outside, according to police. He allegedly told police, “Basically, if you’re into a woman, it’s a way for a man to express himself, to show that he’s into her,” according to police.

No Driver’s License

Dontrell Harris, 19, 20301 Achilles Ave., Olympia Fields, was arrested on May 19 and issued traffic citations charging speeding, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and no driver’s license. Mr. Harris was also charged with one count of obstructing identification. He was assigned a mandatory court appearance of June 23, 2022, at the Will County Courthouse. An officer was conducting speed enforcement on Western Avenue when he observed a silver Kia sedan traveling northbound on Western Avenue from Sycamore Drive at 65 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, according to police.

Criminal Damage to Property

Anna M. Swanson, 33, 4 Gerstung Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on May 20 and charged with criminal damage to property when police responded to the first block of Cromwell Road to investigate a report of criminal damage to property.

Possession of Cannabis (Citation, No Arrest)

Daeshawn D., Porter, 23, 103 Fir St., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation on May 21 charging possession of cannabis when police were dispatched to the area of Fir Street and Elm Street to investigate a noise complaint. Responding officers heard loud music coming from a white Ford vehicle they spoke to the driver, identified as Daeshawn Porter. There was no arrest. An officer smelled the odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle. Police observed Mr. Porter smoking an unknown substance from a brown wrapping, according to police. The officer explained Mr. Porter about the noise, that several neighbors had complained, and asked him to turn down the music. The officer further explained to Mr. Porter that she smelled cannabis and it was illegal to smoke in a vehicle, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Cassius G. Pates Jr., 29, 331 Nokomis St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 22 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to an address on Nokomis Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Battery

Daeshawn D., Porter, 23, 103 Fir St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 23 and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street to investigate a fight between five individuals.

