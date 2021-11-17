Report: Armed Robbery on Krotiak

A rare armed robbery in Park Forest has police issuing a warning. (Graphic: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery of a woman as she unloaded her vehicle on the 200 block of Krotiak Street on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman reported that a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun approached her and demanded property.

She was not physically harmed in the encounter.

The alleged robber is described as possibly a dark-complexioned man in his 20’s weighing about 175 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black medical-style facemask, black pants, and dark-colored shoes, according to police.

Police ask that residents who live in the multi-family areas in the area check their home video surveillance for someone matching that description around that date and time.

The Investigations Division can be reached at (708) 748-1309.

While robberies of strangers are infrequent in Park Forest, there is increased risk when someone is alone and after dark,” police said in a statement. “Remain aware of your surroundings, and never hesitate to leave and call 911 if you see something that doesn’t feel right.”

Police warn residents to never leave a running vehicle unattended with the keys in the vehicle and to always be extra alert whenever approaching or exiting a vehicle.

“We are on patrol 24/7 working to prevent incidents like this. Be a part of our efforts by always reporting suspicious activity.