UPDATE: 2-year-old Child Shot in Park Forest Now in Stable Condition

The autism-awareness squad car of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A 2-year-old child was shot today in Park Forest and was listed in critical condition, police said in a statement Friday afternoon. Police Chief Paul Winfrey contacted eNews Park Forest to say that the child’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

“The child victim successfully came through surgery and has been upgraded to stable condition,” Chief Winfrey said. “We hope to have more information tomorrow.”

Chief Winfrey said Comer Children’s Hospital is only providing updates to police in person, not via email or phone.

Police have not determined if the child was shot accidentally or on purpose, police said.

According to the statement, a 2-year-old child was brought by a family member to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at approximately 11:15 AM today. The child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition. Representatives for Comer Children’s Hospital could not be reached for comment.

The family member who brought him to the hospital indicated that the child was shot while at a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard in Park Forest but police are uncertain of the exact location of the shooting, police said.

Park Forest Police Officers and Detectives are investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

“The men and women of PFPD pray for the recovery of this child,” the statement said.,

This is an active investigation, police said; additional information will be provided when it becomes available. eNews Park Forest will update this article accordingly.