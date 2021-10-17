Missing Park Forest Man Found Dead in Northwest Indiana

Nicholas T. Kowalski of Park Forest was found deceased in Gary, IN. He had been missing since Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The body of a missing Park Forest man was discovered in Northwest Indiana, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Park Forest Police Department.

Nicholas T. Kowalski, 29, was “located deceased in Gary, IN,” police said. The PFPD began an “intensive investigation” into a missing person complaint regarding Mr. Kowalski on October 2. According to an earlier statement police issued on October 6. Mr. Kowalski last spoke with his family on the evening of Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Since that, Mr. Kowalski had not had contact with any family members, according to police.

The missing man had ties to Northwest Indiana, eNews Park Forest has learned.

“Mr. Kowalski was living in Park Forest,” Dep. Chief Paul Winfrey told ENEWSPF.

Park Forest police expressed sadness at the discovery of Mr. Kowalski’s body.

The incident is being investigated by the Lake County Metro Homicide Task Force, according to the statement.

“Due to the active investigation that is being conducted by another agency, we will not be releasing any further information. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kowalski family,” police said in the statement.