Park Forest
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Two Locked Cars Reported Burglarized on Ash Street

By Gary Kopycinski
burglary, auto, car, break in, locked cars burglarized Ash Street
(Creative Commons)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Only two burglaries were reported to police last week. Both were to cars on Ash Street, and both of these cars were reported locked when the owners discovered the burglaries. Strangely, police found no signs of forced entry to either ostensibly locked vehicle.

An officer responded to Ash Street last Wednesday, July 13, at 5:21 AM to investigate a burglary report to a motor vehicle. The officer spoke with a woman who said that sometime between the night before at 7:45 PM and that morning at 5:10 AM, someone entered her vehicle without her permission, according to police. A suspect or suspects removed a small black pouch from the driver’s side door. The woman said her driver’s license, insurance card, Social Security card, and credit cards were all inside the pouch, according to police. The woman said she contacted her bank and canceled the credit cards.

According to police, another pouch was inside the glove box. This pouch held approximately $60, according to the report.

The woman said that her car doors were secure before she discovered that the items were missing, according to police. She said she had to unlock the doors to enter her vehicle.

The officer observed no signs of forced entry, according to the report. The officer checked inside the vehicle, and nothing inside appeared to be disturbed.

On the same date at 7:28 AM, an officer responded to Ash Street in Court A-7 to investigate a burglary complaint from a motor vehicle. Here, a woman told police a similar story: she had locked her vehicle the night before, at approximately 8:30 PM, in the parking spot reserved for her vehicle, according to police. Upon entering the car on the morning of July 13, she noticed that the contents of her glove compartment and center console had been removed and placed on the passenger seat, according to police.

The woman said she checked her wallet, which had been inside the glove box, and noticed that $120 cash was stolen from it; however, her credit and debit cards and IDs were still inside, according to police.

Nothing else had been taken from the vehicle.

The woman checked the car and saw what she thought was a pry mark on the upper portion of the front passenger door, but an officer inspected that door. While he saw a small indentation, in the officer’s judgment, there did not appear to be enough damage to have been a method of forced entry, according to police.

These were the only burglaries reported from July 12 to July 18, 2022.

Previous articlePark Forest Police Blotter Report Through July 18, 2022
eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

