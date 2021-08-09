Two Men Charged in Fatal Shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. PF Police Pay Respects.

Officer Ella French, 24, of the Chicago Police Department, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday. (Photo: CPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police and Fire Departments paid respects online in the aftermath of the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

“Last week we mourned the loss of a police officer from Brooklyn, IL who was killed in the line of duty,” police said in a statement yesterday. “Today, we’re saddened to learn that one of Chicago’s finest was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop, and another officer was critically wounded and is currently in the hospital fighting to live.”

Park Forest Police and Fire hold a memorial for Officer Ella French. (Photo: PFPD)

“These tragic events remind us of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chicago Police Department,” the statement concluded.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday afternoon that Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, “face a litany of felony charges in the Saturday shooting that killed Officer Ella French and left her partner fighting for his life at the University of Chicago Medical Center.”

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement, “We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero.”

“Please also pray for her wounded partner, who is in the hospital fighting for his life. We’re asking for everyone to lift up this officer and his family as we pray for his recovery,” the Chicago PD said.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021



Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021