Two Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting of Two-year-old

Devin K. Galloway, left, and Shaun D. Brown. (Photos: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The investigation took a week and continues still. Early this week, police expressed hope to ENEWSPF that the shooting of a two-year-old, tragic as it was, might have been accidental. But Friday night, Park Forest Police announced the arrest of two men in connection with that shooting.

The child has been stabilized and discharged from the hospital, police said.

Police announced the arrest on November 26 of Shaun D. Brown, a 34-year-old Park Forest resident charged with felony obstructing justice and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

On Friday, December 2, police charged Devin K. Galloway, a 32-year-old resident of Matteson, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Mr. Galloway had been taken into custody on December 1, according to police.

The case began when police learned at about 11:02 AM on Friday, November 25, 2022, that a 2-year-old child had been taken by Shaud Brown and Devin Galloway to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel determined that the child was in critical condition, and the little one was immediately airlifted to a Chicagoland pediatric trauma center.

Mr. Galloway allegedly identified himself as the father of the child and said that the shooting happened on the 300 block of Forest Boulevard in Park Forest, according to police.

Officers responded to that location on Forest Boulevard and encountered Mr. Brown, who had returned to that address. Mr. Brown provided a similar story about the incident to the one provided by Mr. Galloway, according to police. Mr. Brown then allegedly “began to physically obstruct officers’ investigation and was ultimately arrested,” according to the statement police released Friday.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Mr. Galloway was not the father of the child as he reported but his caretaker at the time of the shooting, according to police. Detectives also learned that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the 100 block of Hemlock Street in Park Forest. The child had been taken to the Forest Boulevard address before being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said that Mr. Galloway, with assistance from Mr. Brown, allegedly “went to great lengths to conceal the location and circumstances of the shooting,” according to the statement.

As the investigation continued, police executed multiple search warrants, including one which resulted in the recovery of a stolen and loaded Glock handgun in the vehicle driven by Mr. Galloway, a convicted felon, according to police. The firearm is undergoing ballistic testing to determine if the recovered it was used in the child’s shooting.

Police took Mr. Galloway into custody on December 1.

The investigation continues, and the Park Forest Police Department anticipates additional arrests and/or charges, according to the statement issued Friday.

Police said in the statement said the facts surrounding the shooting “are still not conclusively known” due to an alleged lack of cooperation from those involved.

“We are happy to announce that the child was stabilized and discharged from the hospital,” police said in the statement.

Police expressed gratitude to “alert Park Forest residents who provided vital information.” Police also thanked the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, who helped with the initial investigation.