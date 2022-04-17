Teen Arrested in Connection with April 10 Park Forest Homicide

Sunrise outside the Park Forest Police Station. (Photo: former Chief Christopher Mannino)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police made an arrest in connection with the April 10, 2022 homicide of Zackery Sallis, police announced Saturday. A 17-year-old teen has been arrested and charged, police said.

Police said the investigation was extensive, conducted by the Park Forest Police Department in concert with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force (SSMCTF).

The 17-year-old male who was arrested and charged is a juvenile with addresses in Indianapolis, IN, and Chicago Heights, IL.

The teen was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree homicide and is currently in custody at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Facility, being held pending a $200,000 bond, according to police.

“This was not a random crime and the victim and offender were known to one another,” police said in the statement. “This case continues to be actively investigated and is not concluded.”

Assistance from residents of Park Forest and surrounding areas has been instrumental to this arrest and continues to be of vital importance, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Division of the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-1309.

“The Park Forest Police Department and the Village of Park Forest wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zackery Sallis as we work to provide justice for him,” police said in the statement.

Police discovered the body of Zackery Sallis, 23, of Matteson, last Sunday, six days ago, in a car when they were called to a court in the 3400 block of Western Avenue to perform a well-being check. Mr. Sallis had been shot, police said in a statement.

According to that statement, at approximately 6:30 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Park Forest Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Western Avenue to check the well-being of a person that appeared to be slumped behind the wheel of a car parked in a residential parking lot.

Police discovered a tragic scene. They found the body of the 23-year-old man from Matteson, Illinois inside the car, apparently killed by gunfire, police said in the statement.